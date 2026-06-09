DNV and Kongsberg Maritime Enable Secure Operational Vessel Data Exchange

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

DNV and Kongsberg Maritime have entered into an agreement to enable secure, standardised exchange of Operational Vessel Data (OVD) between Kongsberg Maritime’s digital fleet management solution and DNV’s Veracity platform.

The agreement establishes a digital integration based on DNV’s Operational Vessel Data interface standard and API technology, allowing customers to share vessel operational data between the two platforms in a controlled, scalable way. The integration is designed to support digital assurance services, operational insight and future data-driven maritime services, while maintaining full customer control over data usage.

By aligning around common data standards and secure digital pipelines, DNV and Kongsberg Maritime aim to reduce complexity for shipowners and operators looking to use operational data across confidence-critical maritime services.

“Standardized and trusted access to operational vessel data is fundamental to accelerating digital assurance and improving decision?making across the maritime industry,” said Mikkel Skou, Executive Director Veracity by DNV at DNV.

“By connecting Kongsberg Maritime with DNV Veracity, we are making it easier for customers like Wisby to turn operational data into trusted reporting and practical insight. This collaboration shows how stronger integration can reduce manual work, improve data quality, and give customers greater confidence in the decisions they make every day,” said Anders Bryhni, Senior Vice President Digital Ocean at Kongsberg Maritime.

The cooperation is customer-driven and intended to simplify environmental reporting, while helping customers save time and maintain control over what data they share and how it is used.

“Already, the collaboration has helped address several data quality issues and improved the consistency of our reporting. Building on this, the standardized, validated data pipeline between Kongsberg Maritime and DNV will help us reduce duplicate work, improve data consistency, and streamline key processes like voyage reporting and Bunker Delivery Note handling. Working with two trusted partners gives us confidence in both the quality of our data and the credibility of our reporting.” said Jon Rejfeldt, Technical Superintendent at Wisby Tankers AB.

Customers interested in enabling Operational Vessel Data exchange can contact DNV or Kongsberg Maritime to learn more.