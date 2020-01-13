Discover the Easiest and Simplest Way to Charter a Vessel

01-13-2020

Singapore based maritime eCommerce B2B platform, Marine Online (www.emarineonline.com) announced today the launch of our "Chartering" services.

We are all aware that the international shipping industry carries 90 percent of world trade. Hundreds of years past in the shipping tradition, especially in the dry bulk and tanker sector, charter brokers have been the matchmaker between both the cargo and shipowners and nothing much had changed since.

While brokers continuously attempt to expand their client base, the need for more resources for open cargo and shipowners become more challenging. These data resources are treated with high confidentiality and are usually limited within the organization and sometime individual in some cases.

The introduction of Marine Online Chartering module hopes to relieve the current challenges and resources are shared with the concept of an open platform. Similar to familiar taxi hailing APP, cargo owners will be able to find suitable vessels upon updating an open cargo; while shipowners who update their vessels open position will be matched with suitable cargo.

Upon receiving an open cargo listing, our chartering operators will help cargo owners to find more vessels, will all necessary arrangement on documentation and to fix the charter. All documents and quotations from various shipowners are uploaded online for easy management. Online messenger tool are also available to communicate effortlessly.

As shared by Marine Online CEO – Yang Ling, that all chartering services are at zero percent commission. With that, we hope to attract more cargo owners, shipowners, as well as brokers to use our platform as an extension to their current resources.

Registration in Marine Online is complimentary. The platform also includes useful marine tools for all our visitors:

• AIS Vessel Search

• Port Search

• Port Cost Calculator

• Distance Table

• Voyage Estimation

Marine Online Chartering (Cargo Owner) APP is available in both IOS and Android versions. Cargo owners are able to post cargo, match vessel, and manage all listed cargoes with their mobile devices.

