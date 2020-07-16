Detyens Shipyards Awarded Overhaul of USNS William McLean

U.S.-based Detyens Shipyards was notified that it was the successful bidder for a contract to overhaul the USNS William McLean (T-AKE-12). The 689-foot long dry cargo/ammunition ship is used by the Military Sealift Command to deliver supplies including ammunition, food, repair parts, stores and small quantities of fuel to ships at sea.

Three proposals were submitted to the government RFP with Detyens being selected to perform the work. The contact has a total value of $7,401,291

According to Detyens, the work will be performed during the fall of 2020.





