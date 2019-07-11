David Widener Joins The American Equity Underwriters

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-11 21:31:54

The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance for waterfront employers, today announced that David Widener has joined the firm as director of a newly created division, AEU Claims Advisory Services.

Widener joins AEU with nearly two decades of experience in the longshore claims arena, most recently as a district director with the U.S. Department of Labor, where he oversaw operations for the Houston District Office since 2012.

“Dave is highly respected in the longshore community and we are thrilled to welcome him to AEU,” said Michael Lapeyrouse, president and CEO of AEU. “With Dave leading the charge, this new division will be one more way we approach longshore claims differently than others in our industry.”

“Driving down claims cost is a top priority for AEU, and their approach is second to none,” said Widener. “I’m excited to join this dynamic industry leader and look forward to leveraging my background and experience to raise the bar on claims strategy.”

In his new role, Widener will focus on strategy for litigation, mediation, and resolution of longshore claims on behalf of ALMA members and other waterfront employers. He will also spearhead AEU’s legislative efforts as an advocate for amendments to the Longshore Act.

