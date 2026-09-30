Damen Undersigns European Maritime Innovation Agenda 2050

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Yesterday evening, Damen Shipyards Group and other representatives of the European waterborne sector signed nine Technology Roadmaps at the Waterborne Leadership Event in Brussels. The roadmaps provide a shared framework for maritime research, development and innovation, as well as the scale-up and market deployment of technologies, with decarbonisation targets for 2035, 2040 and 2050.

The Waterborne Technology Platform is the European cooperation platform for research, development and innovation (RD&I) in waterborne transport. It brings together shipbuilders, shipowners, ports, maritime suppliers, infrastructure and service providers, universities, research institutes and other maritime stakeholders from across Europe to work with the European Commission on a shared innovation agenda.

Yesterday’s event brought together representatives from industry and the European Commission. Nineteen senior leaders from across the sector, including Damen Vice-President Martin Bloem, signed the Technology Roadmaps and formally presented them to Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism.

From research to deployment

The Technology Roadmaps respond to the need to strengthen Europe’s technological leadership and competitiveness while supporting a resilient and sustainable waterborne sector. They also contribute to the objectives of the recently published EU Industrial Maritime Strategy and EU Ports Strategy.

Europe’s competitiveness, resilience and strategic autonomy depend on a strong waterborne sector. Deploying European technologies strengthens Europe’s global position, while resilient supply chains and a connected, innovative trans-European network underpin a competitive European value chain.

“Europe has strong expertise and promising maritime innovations. The next step is to ensure that proven technologies are scaled up and brought to market more quickly. Through these roadmaps, public and private parties set out which technologies, financing, regulatory frameworks, and skills are needed to make that happen,” stated Pieter Huyskens, Damen Group Director RD&I.

Importance for the Netherlands

A strong European innovation policy for the maritime sector is particularly important for the Netherlands. The Dutch Government also underlines the importance of innovation in its Dutch Maritime Manufacturing Agenda. Dutch maritime companies and knowledge organisations, including Delft University of Technology, TNO and MARIN, participate in the Zero-Emission Waterborne Transport partnership. They help define the roadmaps and join forces in European research and innovation projects. Damen works at international, national and regional level on technologies for decarbonisation, digitalisation, circularity and autonomous shipping.

The publication of the roadmaps coincides with the European debate on the budget and innovation programmes for the next Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034. Damen strongly advocates the continuation of a European Waterborne innovation partnership, which is key to decarbonising the maritime sector and meeting Europe’s climate targets.

“The Netherlands is a maritime nation. To maintain that position, we must continue to invest in research, development and innovation, while also accelerating the demonstration, financing and deployment of new technologies. Damen is therefore actively contributing to the development of a successor to the European Waterborne Partnership and is counting on political support from the Netherlands,” said Pieter Huyskens.