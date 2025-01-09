Damen Signs Contract with New Zealand’s Port Otago and Partner Napier Port

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group and Port Otago with partner Napier Port have signed a contract for the delivery of a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) 1000. At nearly 60 metres in length, this standard Damen design has a maximum hopper volume of 1000m 3 with twin azimuth thrusters and bow thruster to ensure excellent manoeuvrability in the long entrance to Port Chalmers and Dunedin.

Damen and the two ports have both established processes aimed at improving sustainability. Working together with the mariners from the ports, Damen has heavily focused the vessel design on sustainable performance through ballast water free operation. The TSHD will arrive in NZ with a Green Passport under the IMO rules.

"Partnering with Damen provides us with access to leading dredge technology, said Port Otago CEO Kevin Winders. “We aim to enhance our dredging operations, going beyond compliance in

environmental standards and modernising our fleet through this collaboration. The safety and efficiency of our operations in the ports are crucial in enabling the maritime sector in our region and the new dredge will ensure the channel remains safe for the next generation. Our investment in the TSHD 1000 reflects our wider commitment to more efficient operations and demonstrating leadership on the path to integrated sustainability for the wider region."

Pim Schuurman, Regional Sales Director at Damen, said, “Damen is pleased to have another dredger in this part of the world to partner the Tommy Norton, along with Damen tugs in the region. Another vessel provides scale, enabling us to invest in additional spare parts and service across Australasia.” Damen will build the TSHD 1000 at Shipyard 189 in Haiphong, Vietnam. Shipyard 189 was established in 1989 and has built more than 150 vessels for military and commercial customers for both Vietnam and foreign countries. In more recent times Yard 189 has built complex ships and special purpose barges using the design, technology and accessories supplied by Damen. Customers have included the Royal Australian Navy and the NZ fishing company, Sanford.

Damen’s new TSHD 1000 will provide an important addition to the Port's fleet, replacing the long- serving vessel New Era, when she arrives in early 2027. With exceptional manoeuvrability and dredge capacity for its size, the TSHD 1000 will be a familiar sight in Otago and Napier Port for many years to come.