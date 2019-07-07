Damen Signs Contract for Material Package of Two ASD Tugs 2009

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-07 00:32:01

On July 5, Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) for a Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) Material Package. The contract will see KS&EW constructing two Damen ASD Tugs 2009 with Damen’s support.

The contract was signed on behalf of KS&EW by General Manager Shipbuilding Commodore (R) Saleem Iqbal SI(M) and by regional director Teun Haverkort on behalf of Damen. Both shipyards have been working together since 1988 and have successfully delivered numerous vessels to various clients in Pakistan.

The ASD Tug 2009 is a proven, standardized design featuring excellent sea-keeping behavior, superb maneuverability and outstanding towing characteristics. The two vessels will be operated by the Pakistan Navy to support their fleet.

