Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam MD Receives Harbour Medal

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-08 18:38:41

On Friday November 29, managing director of Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam Tjeerd Schulting was awarded the Amsterdam Harbour Medal by port alderman Victor Everhardt at the annual Harbour Gala Dinner.

Schulting was presented the award for his years of commitment to the Amsterdam port community. This included his recent plan for Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam’s future.

There are plans to construct a new housing development in the vicinity of the yard. If the plans in their current form go ahead, the yard will be forced to close and relocate. Working together with architectural agency Droog, Schulting has come up with a proposal that would enable the planned housing to coexist with the shipyard.

The plan involves the covering up of a section of the yard and the construction of a new urban park that would separate the residential area from the industrial activity at the yard.

Upon receiving the award, Schulting said, “I am pleasantly surprised by the presentation of the Harbour Medal, it is a great honor to receive this special award. I would like to thank (chairperson of Amports (the Amsterdam Ports Association)) Annemarie Manger and alderman Victor Everhardt for their kind words. Port and city together towards the future!”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.