Damen's First Dutch Delivery for new Fast Crew Supplier

By The Maritime Executive 09-08-2020 01:04:12

Damen Shipyards Group delivered a Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 to Rederij Groen on September 4, 2020. This, the first delivery of the new FCS vessel in the Netherlands, took place in Scheveningen. The vessel has been named Green Waves. It has been less than 6th months from contract signing to vessel handover.

The speed of delivery is due to Damen’s practice of building standardized vessels in series and for stock, the hull was already under construction at Damen Shipyards Antalya, Turkey. Rederij Groen has secured a contract to use the vessel to undertake crew transfers for the oil & gas industry in Germany and Denmark.

Rederij Groen already operates ten Damen vessels, including three Damen FCS 2610 vessels. Like its predecessor, the FCS 2710 draws upon Damen’s Sea Axe hull – here seen in Twin Axe formation – to deliver safety and comfort, even in rough seas. The Sea Axe significantly reduces vertical slamming, enabling the vessel to glide through the waves.

Building on the success of the FCS 2610, Damen has designed the FCS 2710 to offer more flexibility, greater deck space, more tank capacity, increased comfort and more accommodation. A key aspect of the improved comfort credentials is the vessel’s 1 metre increase in height above the water. This enables the FCS 2710 to operate in waters with over 2 metre wave height, considerably raising uptime.

Although the vessel is just one metre longer than the FCS 2610, it is able to transport twice as many passengers – the FCS 2710 can transport 26 personnel in its standard configuration. Damen has achieved this be creating a flush desk for the FCS 2710, maximizing efficiency in space usage. In addition to the increased accommodation, this has enabled an increase in the size of the wheelhouse, whilst retaining 90m2 for cargo transportation.

Vincent de Maat said, “We are very proud of the fact the Rederij Groen has decided to use three Damen crew tender vessels –three FCS 2610 vessels and now the new FCS 2710, for their new project. Two of the FCS 2610 vessels – Green Wind and Green Water have been refitted earlier this year at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld in preparation for their new job.”



