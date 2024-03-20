Damen Marine Components to Supply Rudder Systems for World’s Largest PCTC

[By: Damen Marine Components]

Damen Marine Components (DMC) has been contracted to supply rudder systems for four Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC), each capable of carrying up to 9,200 CEU (car equivalent units). The vessels are being built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd and China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd for their client BYD Auto, China’s largest manufacturer of electric and hybrid vehicles. When launched, the PCTCs will be the largest of their class in the world.

For each PCTC, DMC will be supplying an Atlantic Rudder with Asymmetric Rudder Technology (ART™) and a Silent Bulb. With no moving parts these spade rudders are highly dependable and with a slim profile offer minimal resistance. Their excellent course-keeping capabilities make them a popular choice for long-distance, ocean-going vessels. Each rudder is custom-built to take account of the hull shape and the propeller angles of the vessel on which it will be installed. Optimised in this way, the asymmetric leading edge (ART™) smooths the water flow over the rudder to maximum effect, reducing resistance and cavitation, and fuel consumption.

‘Silent Bulb’

The customer has also opted to have a DMC Silent Bulb mounted on each rudder. This energy saving device minimises the likelihood of cavitation around the rudder by mitigating the inevitable flow losses caused by the propeller. This dual approach not only prolongs the rudder’s lifespan but also amplifies the maximum propeller thrust, thanks to the significantly enhanced propeller efficiency.

“We selected Damen Marine Components for the rudder systems as they have a long track record for developing and building top quality, low maintenance steering equipment,” says Mr. Fei Li, purchasing director of China Merchants Jinling Shipyard. “As a leading manufacturer of low-emissions vehicles and one that exports all over the world, the reliability of its PCTCs is vital to BYD Autos’ operations.” “We are very pleased that China Merchants Jinling Shipyard has come to us for this mission-critical equipment,” says Bogdan Mocanu, Area Sales Manager at DMC. “We value their endorsement of our products and are confident that our rudders will give many years of economical and trouble-free operations.”

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a shipbuilding company located in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. Established in 1951, it has grown to become one of the largest shipyards in China. The shipyard specialises in constructing various types of vessels, including the Airbus 380 Roro vessel, Ropax, PCTC, bulk carriers, container ships, MPV and LNG carriers. The shipyard employs over 10,000 people and has a production capacity of up to two million deadweight tonnes per year. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2025.