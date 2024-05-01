Damen Launches Fully Electric RSD-E Tug 2513 for Port of Antwerp-Bruges

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On April 12th, Damen Shipyards Group launched the second of its fully electric RSD-E Tugs 2513 at Damen Song Cam Shipyard. The tug is being built for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, together with five conventional RSD Tugs 2513. When delivered later this year, it will be the first fully electric tug to operate in European waters.

The port was one of the first to operate a conventional RSD Tug 2513 following Damen’s release of the vessel onto the market in 2018. It was the success of this vessel that led to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges latest order with Damen, as it seeks to increase sustainability.

Towards zero emissions

The Belgian port, one of the busiest in Europe, is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. This six vessel order with Damen is representative of this commitment. Each of the vessels in the order is in full compliance with IMO Tier III regulations, with the RSD-E Tug 2513 able to operate with zero emissions.

It is the port’s intention to gradually move towards zero emission and takes a leading role as innovator and facilitator to reach this goal. The port currently operates a hydrogen powered tug and is soon to begin operations with a retrofitted methanol tug.

Sustainability for life

The RSD-E Tug 2513 is able to perform at least two towage operations on a single charge, and can be fully recharged in just two hours. The battery system is designed to withstand 30,000 cycles during its lifecycle, which is consistent with the lifetime of the vessel.



In addition to supplying the vessel, Damen is also providing the Port of Antwerp-Bruges with the charging equipment and onshore charging infrastructure required to operate the vessel.