Damen and Kongsberg Mark Delivery of 1500th Thruster

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

In a ceremony in Rauma, Finland, Damen Shipyards Group and Kongsberg Maritime have celebrated the delivery of the 1500th Kongsberg azimuth thruster to Damen, in a relationship spanning more than 40 years.

This latest delivery continues the supply of azimuth thrusters for Damen’s wide range of tug designs, operating for its customers in ports across the world. Thruster number 1500 is one of a pair which will be installed on a Damen ASD Tug 2813, currently under construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Ville Rimpilä Senior Vice President Thrusters at Kongsberg Maritime said, “Today marks a special milestone in our long, collaborative relationship with Damen, one of the world’s leading and most innovative tug builders. Our azimuth thruster technology is a critical part of global shipping operations, offering high thrust and efficiency to tug owners worldwide.

“To have reached 1500 thrusters is testament to the trust which Damen places in Kongsberg Maritime, matched by the pride, dedication and focus on quality, that goes into every single thruster we supply. I express my sincere gratitude to the team at Damen and look forward to continuing this long relationship as together we drive the efficient, safe and sustainable future of the global tug sector.”

Martin de Bruijn, Managing Director of Damen Workboats, said, “At Damen we take a long-term view in all that we do. You can see this in the long-standing relationships we enjoy with our clients, and with partners such as Kongsberg. The continual evolution of our products is dependent on such partnerships and their products. As such, we fully appreciate the quality and capability that Kongsberg helps bring to our tugs. We are also grateful for their strong client focus and the way Kongsberg supports Damen's operational excellence initiatives, resulting in shorter lead times and optimised processes. These are crucial factors in the development of high standard, cost effective solutions relevant to our clients’ needs.

“This collaborative approach has never been as important as it is today, as we fix our sights on optimising the safe and sustainable performance of our vessels. We look forward to our continued cooperation in the years ahead and the delivery of the next 1500 thrusters!”