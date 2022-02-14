Cyprus Shipping Chamber Reappoints IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassador

Image courtesy of Cyprus Shipping Chamber

[By: Cyprus Shipping Chamber]

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber welcomes the re-appointment of its Deputy Director General, Mr. Alexandros Josephides, as “International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Goodwill Maritime Ambassador” for Cyprus, for the period 2022-2023. Taking this opportunity, the Shipping Chamber extends its sincere appreciation to the Shipping Deputy Ministry who promoted and supported the re-appointment of Mr. Josephides at the IMO.

Being the Cyprus “IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassador” for the last seven years, Mr. Iosifidis, successfully contributes to the IMO Scheme, with his active participation in the Chamber’s continuous and wider efforts to attract young people to marine and maritime professions and promote an attractive image for a Career at Sea, thus ensuring the sustainable staffing and development of the Cyprus Shipping Industry.

Among the important educational activities of the Chamber, are the "Adopt a Ship" Program, which has been running successfully for the last 16 years, in cooperation with the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA), presentations to gymnasiums and lyceums, the organisation of Shipping Career Fairs and participation in other career events across Cyprus.

The Shipping Chamber considers that this prestigious re-appointment reflects the recognition of the continuous and most valuable contribution of the Chamber over the years in this direction and pledges to continue with the same zeal.

