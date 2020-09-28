CTI-Maritec Receives DNV GL Approval for Ballast Water Testing

CTI-Maritec advises regular ballast water testing – at least two times per year for vessels that might be trading in US water By The Maritime Executive 09-28-2020 05:15:12

CTI-Maritec has received approval from classification society DNV GL as a test facility capable of undertaking ballast water system commissioning tests in line with new ballast water rules set to enter-into-force in October 2021.

The Approval of Service Supplier (AoSS) certification, the first of three classification society approvals expected this year, allows CTI-Maritec to perform biological efficacy testing on DNV GL-classed vessels during the system commissioning stage.

Michael Haraldsson, Global Business Development Manager – Ballast Water Testing, CTI-Maritec, said: “New regulations will come into force next year requiring ballast water tests to verify installed systems are compliant with the D2 standard during the commissioning process. As an independent testing lab, we are now approved to test all organism size classes specified in the standard along with bacteria, including vibrio cholerae, escherichia coli, and enterococci.”

During the AoSS certification process, DNV GL reviewed CTI-Maritec’s standard operating procedures, including detailed, step-by-step sampling methodology and analysis and the relevant quality control procedures. The procedures for indicative and detailed analysis were also assessed to ensure they meet the requirements set out in BWM.2/Circ.42/Rev.1) and the D2 standard.

While onboard indicative tests are a minimum requirement, if any discharge sample exceeds the regulatory levels, samples must be analysed by accredited laboratories within a matter of hours of the sample being taken.

“With the majority of ballast water system installations and commissioning taking place in China, CTI is well placed to ensure D2 and USCG testing is carried quickly and effortlessly,” Haraldsson said.

The organisation currently has several test labs in China and is planning to open further facilities across Asia and the Middle East to meet anticipated demand.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.