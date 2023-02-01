Crystal Cruises Announces Relaunch Plans for 2023

Crystal Cruises relaunches, with Serenity and Symphony returning this summer with Exclusive Access to 2023 and 2024 Voyages

Crystal Cruises has officially relaunched under a reimagined name and vision: Crystal – Exceptional at Sea. This new era for Crystal begins with an innovative website and branding under the guardianship of the A&K Travel Group.

Crystal has also announced its 2023 and 2024 voyages aboard the newly refurbished Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, reimagined with larger updated suites that include artisanal finishes, cutting-edge-onboard wellness, and world-class dining and entertainment.With over nine dining options onboard each ship, a leading spa, fitness facilities and large pool, there is ample choice for all.

New Itineraries

The award-winning ships will soon embark on itineraries around the globe, immersing guests in incredible locations. Voyages will travel throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Alaska, the Caribbean, through the Panama Canal, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. See the collection of voyages here.

Exceptional Suites

The suites and guest rooms are more spacious, with elevated detail and contemporary craftsmanship. Suites feature marble quarried from Italy, with modern furnishings and fine cotton linens.

Exceptional Service

Personalized, friendly service gives a home away from home sense of relaxation, with a ‘what you want when you want it’ ethos. This is delivered via industry-leading staff training synonymous with Crystal.

Exceptional Dining

An award-winning complimentary food and beverage program has been designed to bring authentic dining experiences with efficient and personalized service no matter where and when you eat. There will be a series of guest chefs connected to the destinations visited, adding diversity and local flavors.

Exceptional Experiences

Both the spa and the gym will be revamped, and the Wimbledon courts will host both paddle tennis and pickleball. A refreshed approach to entertainment and events programming has been developed with more information to follow.

On shore, a seamless experience with unparalleled levels of service continues with Abercrombie & Kent’s ground arrangements. A&K is well known for their ability to open doors closed to most, with exclusive access, the world’s leading guides and meticulous organization. Operating on every continent, they have been regarded as the gold standard for even the most discerning traveler for more than 60 years.

“I am delighted to announce that Crystal is reborn, with Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony reimagined and enhancements made to every part of our guests’ journey,” said Crystal president Jack Anderson. “Palatial suites, spacious verandas and guest rooms have been rolled out on both ships, reducing overall guest capacity. Personalized service – long a Crystal signature – has been elevated further. Dining is a journey through culinary specialties, with authentic food from around the globe. Local experts at Abercrombie & Kent have planned memorable experiences in each destination to guarantee beyond-the-guidebook access.”

Travel Advisors and guests with Open Deposits have exclusive access to an early booking window beginning Wednesday, February 1 - before bookings open to the public later this month.

The first sailings will be a Mediterranean cruise of Crystal Serenity on July 31 from Marseille and Crystal Symphony, scheduled to depart September 1 from Athens.

Crystal Facts

Refurbished: 2023

Rooms by Type | Both Ships

Crystal Penthouse Suite: Our largest suite, with expansive living areas, a private veranda, sumptuous finishings and attentive butler service.

Suite Size: up to 850 sq. ft.

Veranda: up to 107 sq. ft.

Junior Crystal Penthouse Suite: Large suite with spacious rooms with separate dining and living areas, looking onto a private veranda, and accompanied by attentive butler service.

Suite Size: up to 646 sq. ft.

Veranda: up to 161 sq. ft.

Sapphire Veranda Suite: Spacious suite, with living area, lavish finishings and private veranda, accompanied by attentive butler service.

Suite Size: up to 430 sq. ft.

Veranda: up to 107 sq. ft.

Sapphire Ocean View Suite: Spacious suite, with living area, lavish finishings and expansive ocean views, accompanied by attentive butler service.

Suite Size: up to 430 sq. ft.

Aquamarine Veranda Suite: Suite offering comfortable living area, private veranda and is perfect for grand yet intimate moments, accompanied by attentive butler service.

Suite Size: up to 323 sq. ft.

Veranda Size: up to 86 sq. ft.

Double Guest Room with Veranda: Contemporary classic bedroom with junior butler service and comfortable seating constellations opening onto a private veranda.

Room Size: up to 215 sq. ft.

Veranda: up to 54 sq. ft.

Double Guest Room with Ocean View: Contemporary classic bedroom with junior butler service and large windows onto ocean views.

Room size: up to 215 sq. ft.

Single Guest Room with Ocean View: Cozy bedroom with welcoming and comfortable detailing, junior butler service and ocean views. (Single occupancy only).

Room size: up to 215 sq. ft.

Food & Beverage

Nine restaurants and six bars on each ship

Awards

Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards winner for 27 years in a row

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards Winner 24 years in a row

Crystal Serenity

Guest Capacity: 740

Per Guest Space Ratio: 1 to 93.1 cu. ft.

Nearly one staff member per guest

Refurbished In: 2023

Crystal Symphony

Guest Capacity: 606

Per Guest Space Ratio: 1 to 84.2 cu. ft.

Nearly one staff member per guest

Refurbished In: 2023

