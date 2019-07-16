Cox Senior Appointments Underpin Outstanding Expertise

Technical Director Stephen Moore is one of the latest appointments of the ongoing recruitment program.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-16 17:34:31

With manufacturing of the much-anticipated CXO300 diesel outboard set to commence this year, Cox Powertrain has announced new management appointments to further strengthen its technical leadership team ahead of production. Head of Quality, Alex Degnen and Technical Director, Stephen Moore, have a wealth of experience in bringing engines to market.

Staff numbers at the Shoreham-based firm have now grown to over 100 and the new appointments reinforce the high level of investment and input of expertise that continues to be made. A state-of-the art production line is currently being put in place at Cox’s headquarters and, when fully operational, will run in varying shifts to meet the unprecedented demand for the new high-powered diesel outboards.

The latest appointments are part of an ongoing recruitment program, which has established a team of expert leaders to oversee all aspects of engineering, production and quality. Degnen has a proven track record in leading quality teams, with 14 years’ experience as a quality manager and improvement specialist. He has worked in the automotive, defense and aerospace sectors, and joins Cox Powertrain from his most recent position as Senior Quality Engineer at Ricardo, where he was a key member of the Senior Leadership Team overseeing production of the McLaren supercar engines.

Moore also worked at the engineering specialist Ricardo for almost 30 years, where he held several senior management positions, and brings exceptional experience of managing cross functional teams and leading complex engine design and development programs to his new role as Cox’s Technical Director. Projects he has worked on include the launch of the McLaren V8 engine and model year programs for major OEMs across a diverse range of market sectors.

Speaking about the new appointments, Cox Powertrain CEO Tim Routsis said: “Going into this exciting next stage of Cox’s development, we have ensured that we have the best possible team in place to guarantee the smooth operation of our assembly line and the highest quality of production. Stephen and Alex join an exceptional team of highly experienced specialists who have been instrumental in bringing the world’s highest-powered diesel outboard to market. At the same time, our team has also been working hard to make sure a second-to-none after sales service has been put in place, linked to our global dealership network.”

