Cox Powertrain’s 300hp Diesel Outboard Sparks West Coast Interest

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-14 15:08:40

Boatswain’s Locker, the Cox Powertrain distributor for western North America, has reported great feedback and high levels of interest following five weeks of on-water demonstrations of the ground-breaking CXO300 – the world’s highest-powered diesel outboard. The long-established commercial and leisure marine power specialist has been offering the chance to experience the CXO300 on the water at destinations across the West Coast including Bellingham, Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay area, Greater Los Angeles area, and San Diego.

Boatswain’s Locker Sales Director Lance Henrichsen explained: “We’ve given boat builders, dealers and their customers – including both recreational, state and local agencies – the chance to take a ride and experience the CXO300 on the water. And they have shown great excitement that the CXO300 will be filling a need in the market and commented on its impressive torque and responsiveness, remarkable smoothness, low vibration, lack of smoke at start up and barely perceptible turbo noise.”

Henrichsen added it was noticeable that there were no ranges where the CXO300’s vibration was more pronounced and those experiencing the trials had remarked the engine was so quiet it was possible to hold a regular conversation next to it while at cruising speed or even wide open. During the test drives, Boatswain’s Locker received significant interest from commercial operators and boat builders, and Henrichsen reported “great feedback from major manufacturers like Lifeproof Boats, Safeboats, Armstrong, Lee Shore, Workskiff, Moose Boats, Farallon Boats, and others”.

Boatswain’s Locker is a leading wholesale supplier of recreational and commercial marine propulsion engines, generators and related equipment for the Western U.S., Canada, Hawaii, Mexico and the Pacific. The company serves the recreational marine market through an extensive and well-established dealer network and serves the commercial and government marine markets both directly and through dealers.

Production of the CXO300 is imminent at Cox Powertrain’s state-of-the-art production facility in the UK. The engine has been developed over the last decade by Cox’s in-house engineers and is the only diesel outboard to have been created from a blank piece of paper, specifically for marine application.

The CXO300 delivers the same uncompromising power, performance and durability expected of a diesel inboard with all the convenience and flexibility of an outboard.



