Cox Marine Appoints LB Tender Mechanics as Exclusive Distributor for France

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine, manufacturer of high-performance diesel outboard engines, is pleased to announce the appointment of LB Tender Mechanics as its new exclusive distributor for France & Corsica.

Previously an authorised Cox Marine dealer, LB Tender Mechanics has represented the brand across the South of France for more than five years, building strong relationships with customers across the region and delivering expert technical and aftersales support. The move to full distributorship reflects the company’s proven capability, market knowledge and commitment to the Cox Marine brand and product range.

Based in La Ciotat, located between Marseille to the west and Toulon to the East, LB Tender Mechanics is widely recognised as a specialist in yacht tenders and marine engine solutions. The company has supported a growing base of French customers while also providing technical assistance and service to visiting Cox Marine-powered vessels operating in the region.

As the exclusive distributor, LB Tender Mechanics will be responsible for sales, service, parts supply, and dealer network development across France.

George Bramley, CEO of Cox Marine, commented: “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with LB Tender Mechanics as they step into the distributor role. Since they signed as an authorised dealer last year, they have demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, customer commitment and alignment with our values. France represents an important market for Cox Marine, and we are confident LB Tender Mechanics will drive continued growth and customer satisfaction.”

Cox Marine’s Commercial Operations Director, Gemma Crocker, added: “LB Tender Mechanics has consistently delivered a high standard of service and technical support, which are essential when representing a premium diesel outboard product. Their deep understanding of the market, combined with their strong regional presence and hands-on customer approach, makes them ideally positioned to expand their footprint. We look forward to working closely with their team to grow sales, strengthen dealer coverage, enhance aftersales capability and further develop the Cox Marine brand across this key territory.”

Kristina Palavra, Commercial Operations Manager at LB Tender Mechanics, said: “For the past year as an authorised dealer, we have seen first-hand the performance, reliability and innovation of Cox Marine’s outboards and the strong interest it generates within the market.

“Together with our CEO, Laurent Breyton, and the wider LB Tender Mechanics team, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Cox Marine and are committed to investing in sales development, technical training and customer support to ensure boat owners, shipyards and fleet operators throughout the region receive the highest level of service. We look forward to accelerating the growth of the brand and supporting both existing and new customers in the years ahead.”

This appointment forms part of Cox Marine’s continued strategy to strengthen its international distribution network and provide comprehensive local support to customers operating in key global boating markets.