COSCO Shipping Lines Nabs NOAA Blue Whale Protection Award

COSCO Wins NOAA Prize for “Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies”

COSCO SHIPPING Lines was awarded the top” Sapphire Prize” by NOAA as part of the 2022 “Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies” Program for its active commitment to protecting the marine environment and marine life. The company also donated the bonus to support implementing environmental programs in 2023.

The Program aims to cut air pollution and protect endangered whales by requesting vessels to reduce speeds to 10 knots or less in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California region. COSCO SHIPPING Lines achieved 89% of distance traveled at 10 knots or less within the Vessel Speed Reduction region from May 1 to December 15, 2022.

COSCO SHIPPING Lines, a pioneer in the global liner industry committed to ecological conservation, is dedicated to protecting marine ecology and the environment. It has adopted low carbon and high efficiency as part of its comprehensive management policy.

https://na.coscoshipping.com/

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.