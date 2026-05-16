Corvus Energy & BYD Energy Storage to Advance Next-Gen Maritime Technology

[By: Corvus Energy]

Corvus Energy AS, the global leader in zero-emission maritime energy solutions, and BYD Energy Storage, a global leader in the energy storage sector, today signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) that marks a major milestone in the companies’ collaboration.

The new agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in December 2025, which created a long-term framework for cooperation on next-generation marine battery technologies. The SCA formalizes the next phase of this partnership and sets the foundation for the co-development of next generation marine battery solutions

Advancing Maritime Battery Technology with Next-Generation LFP

With BYD Energy Storage as one of the world’s largest battery cell manufacturers and Corvus Energy as the leading supplier of marine battery systems, the partnership brings together two global powerhouses to accelerate the maritime energy transition.

Under the SCA, Corvus Energy and BYD Energy Storage will combine Corvus’ deep expertise in marine system integration with BYD Energy Storage’s advanced cell technology to develop a low cost, safe and reliable battery system optimized for demanding marine environments.

Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy, said: “This agreement accelerates our ability to deliver highly competitive LFP solutions at scale. By pairing Corvus’ deep maritime knowledge with BYD Energy Storage’s world-leading cell technology, we can reduce system cost significantly while maintaining the safety and performance standards this industry needs. No other marine battery supplier matches our safety record or our digital capabilities, which help customers maximize uptime, reduce maintenance, and improve return on investment.”

The two parties will work together in areas such as technological collaboration, resource sharing, and market expansion to jointly advance the R&D, certification, and large-scale deployment of high-rate lithium iron phosphate marine battery systems, and bring them to the global market.