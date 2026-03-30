Colonna’s Shipyard Names Brian Waterfield Chief Financial Officer

[By: Colonna's Shipyard, Inc.]

Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc. announced today that Brian Waterfield has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 30, 2026. Waterfield will oversee the company’s accounting function and support enterprise financial strategy, bringing deep experience in financial auditing and advisory work, particularly within the government contracting sector.

Waterfield joins Colonna’s Shipyard after more than nine years with Binder Dijker Otte, (BDO), most recently serving as an Assurance Director in the firm’s Norfolk office. In that role, he advised middle-market organizations across multiple industries, with a primary focus on government contracting, nonprofit organizations, and construction, and led engagement teams delivering financial statement audits and reviews. He also regularly advised executive leadership and boards on internal controls, emerging accounting standards, industry trends, and financial analysis.

“Brian’s background in financial assurance and his expertise in the government contracting space will be a strong asset as we continue to support our customers and invest in the future,” said Randall Crutchfield, chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Colonna’s Shipyard. “We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

A Hampton Roads native, Waterfield has served clients ranging from local nonprofit organizations to multinational corporations, across ownership structures including private equity-backed companies, ESOPs, closely held businesses, and family-owned enterprises.

Waterfield is also active in the community. He serves on the Finance Committee for the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation and is a member of the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Greater Hampton Roads.

He holds a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The College of William & Mary and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.