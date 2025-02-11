Colonial Oil Industries Celebrates the Christening of New Tug and Barge

[By: Colonial Oil Industries, Inc]

Colonial Oil Industries, Inc., is proud to announce the christening of its newest tug and barge, marking a significant step forward in enhancing the Marine Division’s capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to innovation, efficiency and stewardship in the maritime sector.

The christening ceremony took place on Jan. 31, 2025, at sister company, Colonial Terminals, on the Savannah River. This event welcomed key stakeholders, employees and partners as the company unveiled its latest addition to the fleet, designed to meet the growing demands of the industry while maintaining the highest operational standards.

The new tug, Soaring Eagle, and its barge represent a strategic investment in the future of Colonial Oil’s marine fueling and towing capabilities. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and engineered for optimized performance, the vessel embodies the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of maritime innovation. Its advanced design ensures operational efficiency with the barge having a 32,000-barrel capacity, 12 compartments, four segregations and the ability to carry various fuels and cargoes. The vessel also represents the company’s continued commitment to reducing environmental impact.

“This new addition to our fleet symbolizes our vision for the future – one where technology, efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Bob Kenyon, president at Colonial Oil Industries and chief operating officer at Colonial Group. “As we continue to grow, this tug and barge will play a crucial role in expanding our marine capabilities and delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

According to Kenyon, Colonial Oil Industries’ Marine Division is a cornerstone of company operations as it ensures the seamless transportation of fuel products across strategic locations from Norfolk, VA, to Tampa, FL. He credits the addition of this new vessel with strengthening the division’s ability to meet the demands of a dynamic market while maintaining Colonial Oil Industries’ reputation for excellence and reliability.

“The christening event underscored the significance of a milestone in Colonial Oil Industries’ ongoing mission to innovate and lead in the oil and maritime industries,” said Kenyon.