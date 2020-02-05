CMA CGM Picks GTT to Support LNG-Fueled Container Ships

By The Maritime Executive 02-05-2020 10:04:00

GTT is pleased to announce that CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport and logistics, has chosen its global portfolio of services and assistance for the commissioning, operation and maintenance of its future 23,000 TFE (Twenty Foot Equivalent) LNG-powered container ships equipped with GTT membrane containment technologies. With an 18,600 m3 LNG tank, these ships are the largest container ships in the world to use LNG as fuel.

The GTT service package includes the training of crews of the CMA CGM fleet through the provision of the G-Sim® training simulator, specially adapted to replicate the LNG operations of CMA CGM vessels. GTT will also provide on board technical assistance during the commissioning of LNG tanks and during the first bunkering operations. If necessary, CMA CGM may use the "HEARS®" service, to obtain 24/7 technical assistance. Thanks to the data continuously collected on board, the GTT teams will be able to assist and advise CMA CGM teams as closely as possible. In addition, the analysis tools integrated in the connected version will allow a follow-up over time of the tanks and their insulation spaces.

With the entry into force of the latest amendment to MARPOL Annex VI (the Global Sulphur Cap) on 1 January 2020 and in order to facilitate the adoption of LNG as marine fuel, GTT continues to expand its portfolio of services to ship-owners. The GTT services portfolio facilitates ship-owners’ entry into the world of LNG, a clean fuel.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are constantly expanding our range of services to meet the new expectations of ship-owners and are therefore very pleased to be able to support CMA CGM in the commissioning, operation and maintenance of its LNG powered vessels.”

