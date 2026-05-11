CMA CGM Foundation Renews Education Commitment to Kenya and Africa

The CMA CGM Foundation will be contributing to the complete renovation of the University of Nairobi’s main football field, benefiting more than 50,000 students.

In Mombasa, the Foundation will support the Kenyan Red Cross in expanding the reception capacity of the I.O.Me001 innovation center, to further develop training programs in entrepreneurship and coding

Both of these new initiatives will reinforce the Foundation’s?significant presence in Africa, adding to more than 10 ongoing projects in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Egypt.

On the occasion of the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi on May 11 and 12, 2026, the CMA CGM Foundation announces several initiatives supporting youth, education and local communities in Kenya:

The CMA CGM Foundation supports the renovation of the University of Nairobi’s football field

Conducted in partnership with the University of Nairobi and the French Development Agency (AFD), the project will enable the creation of a modern, sustainable football field adapted to climate-related challenges. It will benefit nearly 50,000 students, particularly those from the five faculties located on the university’s main campus.

The I.O.Me001 innovation center strengthens its capacity with the support of the Foundation

Since 2023, the CMA CGM Foundation has been supporting the Kenyan Red Cross in the development of the I.O.Me001 innovation center in Mombasa, a true hub for learning and innovation, bringing together 15 institutions and more than 1,200 students last year. In partnership with the French Embassy in Kenya, the CMA CGM Foundation is providing 7 additional containers to strengthen the center’s capacity.

“Together with our partners, the University of Nairobi and the Kenyan Red Cross, we want to create opportunities for Kenya’s young generation, whether by supporting students at the University of Nairobi, empowering young entrepreneurs in Mombasa, or strengthening humanitarian aid for vulnerable communities. Through these initiatives, our Foundation is leveraging the CMA CGM Group’s expertise in support of education, innovation and solidarity,” said Tanya Saadé Zeenny, President of the CMA CGM Foundation.

These two new projects further strengthen the Foundation’s already significant presence in Africa. It is currently running high-impact projects in Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Egypt.

In partnership with Action Against Hunger, it is also deploying PharmaBoxes, containers converted into mobile pharmacies to meet the needs for refrigerated and secure medicine storage. Three are already deployed in Central African Republic, Sudan and Chad, and 3 more will soon be sent to Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Madagascar.

Moreover, since the launch of its “Containers of Hope” initiative in 2012, 120,000 tonnes of humanitarian supplies (medical equipment, therapeutic food, and educational materials) have been transported free of charge by sea to 106 countries, including 48 in Africa, on behalf of partner international humanitarian organizations such as UNICEF, World Food Programme, International Committee of the Red Cross, Action Against Hunger, and Doctors Without Borders.

