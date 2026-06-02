ClassNK Releases PrimeShip-HULL 2026.1

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released PrimeShip-HULL 2026.1, the latest version of its hull structure assessment software for shipbuilders and design firms. This release integrates the evaluation functions for IACS Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers (CSR-B&T) into the new PrimeShip-HULL platform, which is compliant with the Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships, Part C. Previously, when applying the Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships, Part C related to hull structure, and when applying the CSR-B&T, it was necessary to use different versions of PrimeShip-HULL for each. With this release, PrimeShip-HULL2026.1 offers a unified interface that can be used consistently across different rule requirements and ship types, improving convenience and operational efficiency.

Background

ClassNK released PrimeShip-HULL (new platform) in 2022, compliant with the comprehensive revision of Part C of its Rules. Since then, ClassNK has continuously enhanced usability by incorporating feedback from designers, introducing automation features, and reducing design man-hours.

Key Features

Integrated assessment functions for CSR-B&T, enabling both the Part C of its Rules and CSR-B&T assessments to be carried out with the same user experience and operational workflow

Improved usability and design efficiency through an intuitive UI and comfortable UX, automation functions for workload reduction, and improved data interoperability with 3D CAD systems

Availability

PrimeShip-HULL users can download it from the PrimeShip-HULL support site: https://portal.classnk.or.jp/ portal/index.jsp

For further details about the software and new user applications, please visit the following page: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/activities/primeship/ primeship_hull.html

ClassNK will continue its efforts to enhance the usability of PrimeShip-HULL and to support the efficiency of ship structural design and assessment processes.