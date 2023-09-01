ClassNK Opens New Survey Office in Paranagua, Brazil

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has opened a new exclusive survey office in Paranagua, Brazil with operations beginning 1 September 2023.



Paranagua, located in southern Brazil, ranks among the premier port cities in the country and has recently been expanding its port facilities. Recognizing the increasing number of surveys and audits in the port and the neighboring region, ClassNK has taken the initiative to open its newest office, aiming to provide more streamlined service.



ClassNK remains committed to enhancing its worldwide network of survey offices to meet its clients’ requests and offer timely and high-quality services.

