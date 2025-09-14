ClassNK Issues AiP for Large LCO2 Carrier Developed by DSOC & NODRI

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a large liquefied CO 2 carrier (50,000m3) jointly developed by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co., Ltd. (DSOC) and Nantong Offshore Design & Research Institute Co. Ltd (NODRI). The certification confirms the feasibility of the vessel from regulatory and safety perspectives.

ClassNK reviewed the design concept of the vessel based on its 'Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships', including Part N, which incorporates the IGC Code, an international code for the construction and equipment of ships carrying liquefied gases such as LCO 2 and LNG in bulk. Upon confirming compliance with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued an AiP.

ClassNK will continually strive to contribute to advanced decarbonization initiatives through safety assessments and more.