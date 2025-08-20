Chicago Propeller Club Hears Industry Cry from MARAD Acting Administrator

[By: Chicago Propeller Club]

The United States has entered a new era of maritime strength, the head of the Maritime Administration told the Chicago Propeller Club’s flagship summer event at Chicago Yacht Club.

In a speech to guests including all the Great Lakes Port Directors, Acting Administrator Sang Yi said America will invest in four keys areas – people, ships, cargo, and ports.

“This is a pivotal time. We are in a new era thanks to President Trump bringing back U.S. maritime power stronger than ever. It is time to make your voice heard. For too long our U.S. maritime industry has been ignored. Yet the maritime industry is vital for our economic strength and national security. We are going to work hard every day to make it stronger. We are going to help build the best maritime workforce in the world. We are going to boost demand for U.S. shipping. And we are going to invest in our ports.”

The audience of more than 100 senior figures from ports, shipping, logistics, marine services and infrastructure sectors warmly applauded Acting Administrator Yi’s speech.

The reception, sponsored by J.D. Fields, a national leader in steel products and infrastructure solutions, provided a welcome opportunity for networking with key figures in the maritime industry on the eve of the American Great Lakes Ports Association annual conference in Chicago.

Chris Carr, president of the Chicago Propeller Club, encouraged guests to continue to back the club after it was named International Port of the Year in 2024 after rechartering following a 16 year hiatus: “We really appreciate the great turnout from membership and ports leadership.”

Chicago Propeller Club vice president Ben Pinnington welcomed the AGLPA conference to Chicago for a third year: “The AGLPA conference is important because under the new administration maritime has its highest profile arguably since World War II. It is vital that the Great Lakes and Midwest projects its maritime prowess to the USA to attract investment.”

Deb Deluca, recently retired executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, received a special award in recognition of her achievements from AGLPA executive director Brian Oszakiewski and Port of Monroe executive director Paul La Marre.

And she called on everyone present to combine their efforts and make the voice of the maritime industry stronger in Washington DC.

“Working together our potential is so much greater and it will strengthen our voice in Washington,” she urged.

Jackie Carter the Port of Milwaukee director was also honored on the evening as she moves to a new role with the City of Milwaukee.

In a look to the future, Jack Dougherty, co-founder and owner of autonomous shipping company Janus Marine and Defense underscored the need for the maritime industry to embrace new technologies, stay ahead of the competition, increase operational efficiency and job safety, and boost national security.

In addition, veteran led Chicago charity No Salt Sailing made an appeal for support. The charity helps veterans and their families cope with PTSD by learning to sail on the Great Lakes.