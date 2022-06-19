Chantiers de l’Atlantique Contracts ALMACO for Ritz-Carlton Catering

Image courtesy of Chantiers de l’Atlantique

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s new LNG-powered luxury superyachts, Ilma and Luminara, will be equipped with state-of-the-art galleys, provision stores, and refrigeration machinery solutions by ALMACO. The work will take place at the shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique and the deliveries of the superyachts are scheduled for 2024 and 2025. ALMACO will also provide the superyachts with support and lifecycle services during operation.

Top-class restaurants and catering areas

Each of the newbuild superyachts will have a variety of culinary venues. The superior dining and service level of the superyachts calls for state-of-the-art catering solutions with the latest technology and highest sustainability requirements.

ALMACO’s scope of work in these projects consists of a Visual Turnkey delivery of all galleys onboard, as well as all equipment supply and installation of the galley areas consisting of 1,200 m2. ALMACO will also supply and install all equipment for the provision store areas of 525 m2 and deliver the refrigeration machinery system. Besides delivering the catering areas, systems, and equipment, ALMACO has also included a lifecycle service agreement with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, consisting of pre-planned maintenance and supply of a spare parts package.

Long history of collaboration with Chantiers de l’Atlantique

The newbuild vessels will be constructed at Chantiers de l’Atlantique and the delivery of the vessels will take place in 2024 and 2025. Frédéric Vasseur, President of Catering Systems at ALMACO, says, “As always, it’s an honor and pleasure to be invited to join a project by our long-term partner Chantiers de l’Atlantique. We have a long track record of mutual successful projects, and I am confident this project will be a success too.” He continues, “We share the same process-driven and innovative mindset and commitment to research and development. That makes working together extra inspiring.”





