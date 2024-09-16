Centus Marine & Strategic Marine Introduce Malaysia's 1st Hybrid Crew Boat

[By: Strategic Marine]

Strategic Marine, in collaboration with Centus Marine, is proud to unveil the introduction of Malaysia’s first hybrid Fast Crew Boat (FCB). This innovative vessel is equipped with cutting-edge hybrid technology and gyro-stabilization, marking a significant advancement in the region’s maritime industry.

The vessel has been specifically designed to improve efficiency and sustainability in offshore operations, offering significant advantages in crew transfer to oil platforms. Its hybrid propulsion system reduces fuel consumption, resulting in lower emissions and a smaller carbon footprint. The gyro-stabilization enhances stability, ensuring safer and more efficient operations, particularly in challenging offshore environments.

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, commented: “We are excited to bring this innovative hybrid Fast Crew Boat to the Malaysian market in partnership with Centus Marine. This launch highlights our commitment to offering sustainable maritime solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also support the industry’s shift towards greener technologies.”

Mr. Derick Soo of Centus Marine added: “This new hybrid vessel aligns with our goals of reducing emissions and promoting environmental sustainability in offshore operations. We are eager to see the positive impact it will have on the efficiency and safety of crew transfers, while contributing to greener practices in the maritime sector.”

Strategic Marine and Centus Marine are both committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry, providing advanced solutions that align with global environmental goals.