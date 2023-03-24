Celebrity Cruises Two New Preview Sailings of the New "Ascent"

Celebrity Ascent - Fourth Ship in Edge Series

Guests can enjoy “a taste of relaxed luxury” on sneak peek sailings to the Bahamas or the Caribbean onboard the new ship ahead of her official maiden voyage.

Offering two exclusive preview sailings before her official maiden voyage, Celebrity Cruises is giving travelers a chance to taste relaxed luxury at sea on board the brand-new Celebrity Ascent, the fourth ship in the industry-transforming Edge Series.

The two new sailings include:

A four-night Western Caribbean itinerary departing Port Everglades on November 22, 2023, and taking guests to Cozumel, Mexico, over the American Thanksgiving holiday;

and a three-night Bahamas cruise departing Port Everglades on November 26, 2023, and visiting the lively street markets of Nassau, Bahamas.

“This ship is going to be beautiful beyond words – truly the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea - and I’m thrilled to be able to offer travelers a sneak peek of all that she offers,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “These sampler sailings will cement in our guests’ hearts that the experience onboard a Celebrity ship goes beyond being a traditional cruise line, and they will leave them wanting more in the year ahead!”

The “twin sister” of Celebrity Beyond in every way and more, Celebrity Ascent, is designed by a team of modern lifestyle icons, including multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; innovative British architect Tom Wright; and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

Guests aboard Celebrity Ascent will enjoy signature experiences found exclusively onboard a Celebrity Cruises Edge Series ship, including:

Transformational accommodations include legendary two-story Edge Villa staterooms with direct access to the exclusive suite-only The Retreat Sun Deck as well as Infinite Veranda staterooms that transform into open-air verandas, among the largest at sea;

Awe-inspiring views from the iconic Magic Carpet - the world's first cantilevered cruise ship experience, and from bow to stern as a result of the unique outward-facing ship design;

The pinnacle of relaxation, design and luxury starts with a sprawling Nate Berkus-designed Sunset Bar; a world-class Resort Deck with exclusive cabanas, infinity-edge plunge pools, and two-story Martini-shaped hot tubs; Culinary offerings for everyone with more than 30 distinct food and drink venues, including the high-tech, immersive Le Petit Chef Dinner Experience; the Eden Restaurant offering its three-story floor-to-ceiling windows, inventive, mixology-focused cocktails and unforgettable globally-inspired dishes from around the world; and the incomparable Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, featuring the most exquisite cuisine at sea.

www.celebrity.com





