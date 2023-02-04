Celebrity Cruises Sneak Peek at New Edge Series Ship

Celebrity AscentSM

On a beautiful, sunny day in France, Celebrity AscentSM, the fourth ship in Celebrity Cruises' industry-transforming Edge Series®, officially touched water for the first time today, as she was floated out from the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire. The moment marks the exciting completion of the ship’s hull and exterior superstructure, and the vessel now progresses to the next phase of construction.

Debuting in December 2023, Celebrity Ascent will be the “twin sister” ship in every way to Celebrity BeyondTM, which debuted last spring to rave reviews and designed by a team of modern lifestyle icons including multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; innovative British architect Tom Wright; and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

“So much more than a ship, Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The collaboration between the shipyard and Celebrity teams continues to be extraordinary and I am grateful to all involved for their passion and expertise. Momentum and anticipation is quickly building for this ship and we’ll continue to share her progress and all that awaits our guests onboard this next installation in our groundbreaking, next-generation Edge Series.”

Travelers aboard Celebrity Ascent will enjoy signature experiences found exclusively onboard a Celebrity Cruises Edge Series ship, including:

Transformational accommodations including legendary two-story Edge Villa staterooms with direct access to the exclusive suite-only The Retreat Sun Deck as well as Infinite Veranda staterooms that transform into open-air verandas, among the largest at sea;

Awe-inspiring views from the iconic Magic Carpet - the world's first cantilevered cruise ship experience, and from bow to stern as a result of the unique outward-facing ship design;

The pinnacle of relaxation, design and luxury starting with a sprawling Nate Berkus-designed Sunset Bar; a world-class Resort Deck with exclusive cabanas, infinity-edge plunge pools and two-story Martini-shaped hot tubs;

A taste for everyone with more than 30 distinct food and drink venues, including the high-tech, immersive Le Petit Chef Dinner Experience; the Eden Restaurant offering its three-story floor-to-ceiling windows, inventive, mixology-focused cocktails and unforgettable globally-inspired dishes from around the world; and the incomparable Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, featuring the most exquisite cuisine at sea.

Celebrity Ascent is now mooring in her new location at the shipyard, where interior work on the ship will begin and continue over the next several months.

For more information and to book a sailing on Celebrity Ascent, visit celebritycruises.com/cruise-ships/celebrity-ascent, contact a trusted travel advisor, or contact Celebrity Cruises at 888-751-7804 or internationally at 316-554-5961.

###

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.