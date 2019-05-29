Capital Ship Management Wins Port of Long Beach Green Award

The ‘Green Environmental Achievement Award” for 2018 was recently presented, for the third year, to Capital Ship Management Corp. by the Port of Long Beach in Southern California, U.S.A.

This award is being granted to operators that called the Port of Long Beach in 2018 and demonstrated that 90% or more of all their vessel trips complied with the Green Flag – Voluntary Vessel Speed Reduction Program.

Upon announcing the award, Mr. Roger Wu, Acting Director of Business Development at the Port of Long Beach, said: "Congratulations again on your fleet's outstanding performance in 2018 and thank you for your commitment to reducing air pollution in Southern California".

The Port's Green Flag Program is a voluntary vessel speed reduction program that rewards vessel operators for slowing down to 12 knots or less within 40 nautical miles (nm) of Point Fermin (near the entrance to the Harbor). Because the ships emit less when they travel more slowly, the program has been highly successful in reducing smog-forming emissions and diesel particulates from ships. In return for their participation -- at least 90 percent of the time in a calendar year -- the vessel operators can earn dockage rate reductions, as well as help improve air quality in the greater Long Beach area.

