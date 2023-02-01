Capital-Executive Ship Management Corp Delivery of C/V Itajai Express

Capital-Executive Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery of the newbuilding C/V ‘Itajai Express’, a 13,300 TEU container vessel from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, S. Korea. This vessel has a carrying capacity of 2,220 refrigerated containers, the largest in the world.

Applying cutting edge technologies aimed at reducing the vessel’s environmental footprint, 'Itajai Express' combines enhanced ‘green’ features, which result into more than 35% lower energy consumption, reduced carbon emissions and more than 85% reduction of certain harmful emissions (NOx & SOx), compared to older container vessels of similar capacity. The vessel will operate to the highest operational environmental standards, including full compliance with IMO’s EEDI Phase 3, with the ability to run on Tier III mode together with the hybrid scrubber that is installed. The vessel is also dual fuel LNG ready and has a full alternative maritime power system installed (AMP), also known as ‘’cold ironing’’.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.