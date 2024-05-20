Campbell Johnston Clark Appoints Transactional Director in Singapore

[By: Campbell Johnston Clark]

International maritime law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has added a senior member to its team in Singapore, following the appointment of Chua Aik Hui as Director.

Joining the maritime law firm’s transactional team at partner level, Aik Hui specialises in advising multinational financial institutions, sponsors, owners and lessors on asset financing in the maritime and offshore oil and gas sectors. Key areas of experience include financing structures such as secured, unsecured, ECA-backed and sustainability-linked financings, pre-delivery financings, re-financings, sale and leasebacks and JOLCOs.

Aik Hui also has significant experience in advising clients on shipbuilding contracts, time charters, bareboat charters, sale and purchase agreements and other commercial and project documents. She is qualified in both Singapore and England and Wales.

“We are delighted to welcome Aik Hui to CJC’s growing team,” said James Clayton, Director and Head of CJC’s Commercial and Finance Department, London. “She will not only enhance the Singapore team, which has already established itself as a market leader in Shipping and Maritime law in Asia but will also reinforce CJC's global reputation in complex transactional work.”

The appointment brings a key addition to CJC’s Singapore-based expertise, providing a regional focus for transactional work that reflects the growing status of its London team and matches the company’s continuing ambitions for growth in Asia. Five directors of the London-headquartered firm are now located in Singapore.