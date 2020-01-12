BW Group Signs With KVH for Upgraded Satcom Service

By The Maritime Executive 01-09-2020 11:38:00

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that BW Group, one of the world’s leading maritime groups in the tanker, gas, and offshore segments, has signed a new contract to continue KVH VSAT services for at least five years and is upgrading 102 vessels to utilize KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network for advanced satellite communications. BW Group first chose KVH in 2013 to provide satellite connectivity for a portion of its fleet and since that time has rolled out KVH VSAT systems on additional vessels. The vessel migration is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2020.



“Migrating our vessels to KVH’s advanced HTS network enables us to optimize our operational efficiency with fast, reliable connectivity from a trusted partner,” says BW’s procurement officer. “We originally chose KVH because of their commitment to excellence and the ease of working with a sole provider, and we continue to value that relationship.”



With more than 80 years’ experience in maritime energy transportation, BW operates a large fleet that includes product tankers, LPG and LNG carriers, and offshore floating production vessels.



“It is an honor for KVH to continue working with BW Group, a company whose commitment to quality vessels, operational efficiency, and crew welfare is well known throughout the maritime industry,” says Ken Loke, KVH’s vice president for Asia-Pacific. “It is particularly gratifying that based on the performance of our legacy network, BW is now migrating to our newest HTS network. We value the strong working relationship that has developed between our companies during the past years and look forward to the continuation of that relationship for years to come.”



Under the newly signed contract, BW will equip the majority of the 102 vessels with KVH’s TracPhone V11-HTS, a 1 meter Ku/C-band maritime VSAT antenna introduced earlier this year and designed to deliver worldwide data speeds as fast as 20 Mbps down/3 Mbps up. The TracPhone HTS-series system is designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver multi-layered coverage, enabling vessels to see multiple HTS and wide beam satellites for maximum availability of broadband service; the KVH network also utilizes additional capacity from SKY Perfect JSAT.



“Our vessels travel the world so working with a global provider such as KVH is extremely important to our operations,” says BW’s senior manager for business solutions - fleet. “We value the global coverage of the KVH network and the excellent support we receive from KVH’s worldwide technical services team to ensure that our fleet has the connectivity we need to stay competitive.”



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.