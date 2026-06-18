Bureau Veritas Appoints New Leaders for Asia Pacific and Greater China

[By: Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Guo as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, and Maciej Lepicki as Vice President, Greater China, effective June 1, 2026.

The appointments reinforce BV's commitment to supporting customers across two of the world's most dynamic maritime markets as the industry accelerates its digital transformation and decarbonization efforts.

As Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific, Jeffrey succeeds Alex Gregg-Smith, who was appointed President of BV Marine & Offshore in January 2026. He will oversee the strategic development and operational management of BV's maritime business across the region, with responsibility for market growth, customer engagement, innovation, and organizational development.

Jeffrey brings more than two decades of experience across the international shipping and energy sectors. During his career, he has held technical, commercial and leadership positions with leading organizations such as ABS, SeaRiver Maritime, ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy LNG, allowing Jeffrey to develop expertise across classification, shipowning and energy operations.

Reporting to Jeffrey, Maciej will lead BV's Marine & Offshore business in Greater China. He will be responsible for strengthening customer relationships, overseeing regional operations, advancing digital transformation initiatives and developing local capabilities to support business performance.

Maciej brings more than 20 years of experience in the shipping, offshore engineering and maritime sectors. Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions with Chipolbrok, BBG Shipmanagement and Bourbon Offshore, building extensive expertise in maritime operations, international project management, business development and strategic partnerships across global markets.

The appointments strengthen BV's regional leadership structure at a time when Asia Pacific and Greater China continue to play a pivotal role in global shipping, LNG transportation, offshore energy development and the advancement of future fuels.

With Jeffrey leading the Asia Pacific business and Maciej heading Greater China, BV aims to enhance regional coordination, deepen customer engagement and further expand its technical and operational capabilities across the region.

Alex Gregg-Smith, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: "Asia Pacific and Greater China remain at the forefront of global shipbuilding, offshore energy development and maritime innovation. Jeffrey and Maciej bring a powerful combination of industry expertise, leadership and market insight that will strengthen our ability to support customers as they navigate decarbonization, digital transformation and an increasingly complex operating environment. Together, we will continue supporting the industry to achieve a safer, smarter and more sustainable future."