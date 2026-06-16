Britannia P&I Academy Returns for 2026 Programme in New London Office

[By: Britannia P&I Club]

Taking place from 15 to 19 June, the week-long programme of education, insight, and networking marks a significant milestone as the first Academy to be held in the Club’s new London office and under the leadership of recently appointed CEO, Mike Hall. Designed exclusively for the Club’s Members, the Academy provides a comprehensive introduction to the Britannia Group and all aspects of P&I and FD&D insurance.

Now running for over 25 years, the Academy is aimed at individuals who are relatively new to P&I. This year’s event brings together 32 delegates from the Club’s global membership, reflecting the continued strength and diversity of Britannia’s international community. The programme features a series of expert-led sessions covering a broad range of topics, including underwriting, cargo claims, loss prevention, people risks, sanctions, sustainability, collisions and salvage.

In addition to the educational programme, a full schedule of social activities is planned for the week. Delegates will have opportunities to network with Britannia Group staff and each other during hosted lunches and dinners, a guided tour of the iconic Lloyd’s building, and an evening at a West End theatre show.

“We are proud to be holding the Britannia P&I Academy once again, providing Members with a wide-ranging introduction to P&I and the Britannia Group in a friendly and informal environment. Academy Week is a great way for members to increase their understanding of both the Britannia Group and the wider P&I sector. Just as important, it gives those attending the Academy the opportunity to build on their existing relationships with the Club and to make contact with other Members from around the world,” said Mike Hall, CEO, Britannia P&I.