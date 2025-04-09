Bound4Blue Installs World's Largest Suction Sails

bound4blue is announcing the completion of the installation of the world’s largest suction sails, with four 26-meter high eSAILs® fitted to the MV Atlantic Orchard. Chartered by Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and owned by Wisby Tankers AB, Sweden (Wisby Tankers), the specialized juice carrier had the sails fitted in a single stop already planned for the vessel’s 10-year survey at Astander Shipyard, Santander, Spain, ensuring optimal efficiency.

The four 26-meter high eSAILs® were installed in under a day per unit, as planned. When sailing, the 2014-built vessel, which was originally a dry bulk vessel before undergoing a conversion in 2020, will now enjoy simplified FuelEU Maritime compliance, taking advantage of the Wind Reward Factor, with further CII, EU ETS, and additional regulatory benefits.

Depending on trading routes, the vessel will now benefit from fuel consumption and emission savings, projected to reach around 10%, also unlocking commercial advantages.

Flexible, proven, profitable

This latest installation marks the third so far this year for bound4blue, underscoring the company's ability to deliver, scale its technology and oversee its deployment. It is the latest in a series of recent installations that has seen the DNV Type Approved suction sails fitted to vessels ranging from MR Tankers to general cargo and ro-ro vessels. As José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and Co-founder, bound4blue explains, the project showcases the simplicity and versatility of adopting advanced Wind Propulsion Systems (WPS) for an industry in transition.

José Miguel comments: “eSAILs® open an easy, proven and economically beneficial pathway to greener operations for a wide variety of shipping segments, including unique vessel types such as juice carriers. This specialist project is a prime example of how our technology meets customer needs. In this case, the units were lifted into positions originally occupied by four deck cranes, with all electrical and structural work, sail preparation, and full unit programming carried out in one co-ordinated yard visit.”

José Miguel continues: “We are thrilled to partner with ambitious and like-minded companies such as LDC and Wisby Tankers to accelerate shipping’s wind revolution, installing our mature, mechanically simple technology to deliver substantial fuel and emissions savings.”

Expert assessments

WPS were identified for MV Atlantic Orchard following an exhaustive review of emissions reducing and efficiency boosting technology by LDC’s shipping decarbonisation team. Lloyd’s Register was then called in to provide an expert third-party assessment of competing solutions, before bound4blue’s fully autonomous system was selected in late 2023.

“Reflecting LDC’s journey to help shape a low-carbon maritime industry, and thanks to bound4blue’s unique technology as well as Wisby Tankers’ collaboration, we are excited about this significant first step of a voyage that represents a new milestone in our Group’s long history in shipping,” says Sébastien Landerretche, LDC’s Global Head of Freight. “We look forward to sharing our initial experiences and insights in the weeks to come, as we complete our first crossing to Brazil, before returning to Europe.”

Accelerating adoption

bound4blue eSAILs® have a typical payback period of less than five years and are suitable for either newbuilds or retrofitting across a diverse array of vessel segments. This includes, but is not limited to, Tankers, Bulkers, Ro-Ros, Cruise, Ferries, Gas Carriers, and General Cargo vessels. Recent orders have been received from shipping companies such as Maersk Tankers, Marflet Marine, Eastern Pacific Shipping and Klaveness Combination Carriers, amongst others.