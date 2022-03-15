Bordelon Marine Signs Charter Agreement for the MV Shelia Bordelon

Image courtesy of Bordelon Marine

[By: Bordelon Marine]

Bordelon Marine LLC has signed a one-year firm charter agreement with Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. Robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) for the MV Shelia Bordelon; 260’ DP2 Jones Act Compliant Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel.

The vessel is mobilized with two Triton 200hp ROVs with high spec survey capabilities operated by Helix. The charter commenced in late February 2022. While Helix expects the vessel primarily to support Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters, it can support international work as well.

With over 25 years of IRM expertise, Helix Robotics Solutions is well equipped to service clients’ light construction and renewables projects.

