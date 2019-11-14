Blue Atlantic Fabricators Wins Massachusetts Manufacturer of the Year

Blue Atlantic Fabricators is the recipient of the 2019 Manufacturer of the Year by the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Formed in August 2014, the Manufacturing Caucus and Annual Manufacturing Awards includes more than 60 legislators from around the state of Massachusetts. Lawmakers focus on training for manufacturing employees; encouraging innovation by helping start-ups access resources; and expanding education and apprenticeship opportunities in key manufacturing centers. The goal of the caucus is to increase Massachusetts competitiveness in manufacturing by providing legislative support. The caucus is focused on expanding opportunities in vocational high schools and community colleges to combat the skills gap.

Blue Atlantic Fabricators is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, custom steel and aluminum fabrication projects, of all sizes and complexities with quick turnarounds and customized results for heavy civil, bridge and marine contractors. With over 260 years of combined experience, the professional staff at Blue Atlantic Fabricators hold a singular commitment to standout service.

Blue Atlantic Fabricators was nominated by Representative Adrian Madaro following a Blue Atlantic Fabricators/Boston Harbor Cruises Offshore tour last Spring. “I’m excited to recognize Blue Atlantic Fabricators for this honor,” said Rep. Madaro. “Blue Atlantic continues the storied tradition of maritime industry on the East Boston waterfront, providing jobs in the skilled trades for projects across Massachusetts. I am proud to have them as a member of our community.”

Previous manufacturers recognized by MEP awards include E.A. Dion, 99Degrees Custom and Microsemi of Lawrence.

