Blessing of Two New Harbor Tugs for Ocean J. Towing

By The Maritime Executive 01-31-2020 12:24:00

Ocean J. Towing Inc, a related corporation of Ocean Group Inc., today proceeded to the blessing of new harbour tugs, the OCEAN KINGSTON PRIDE and the OCEAN TALLAWAH. Ocean J. Towing Inc. entered into a 10-year contract with the Jamaica Port Authority in 2018 to provide harbour towing services at the Port of Kingston, Jamaica.

The traditional blessing ceremony was held in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO of Ocean Group, Gordon Bain and Jacques Tanguay, Laurie Peters, Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, as well as Captain Hopeton Delisser, Harbour Master and representative of the Port Authority of Jamaica, and Ms. Juliet Holness, Member of the House of Representatives and the ship's godmother.

"These new state-of-the-art 24-metre tugs demonstrate Ocean Group's confidence in the development of port activities in Kingston and its commitment to constantly offer a high level of service thanks to the competence of its crews and the quality of its equipment. We are very proud of these new acquisitions, which will increase Ocean Group's fleet to 37 harbour tugs in 18 strategic locations in Canada and the Caribbean," said Jacques Tanguay.

OCEAN KINGSTON PRIDE

Built at the Sanmar Denizcilik Makine shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey, it is equipped with the most modern technology, including a fire-fighting system with its water cannons with a capacity of 2,800 cubic metres per hour. It is propelled by two ZDrive type omni-directional propellers and two engines with a tractive power of 6,303 BHP and an 80-ton bollard pull.

OCEAN TALLAWAH

Build at the Damen shipyard in Vietnam, it is equipped with the most modern technology, including a fire-fighting system with its water cannons with a capacity of 2,400 cubic metres per hour. It is propelled by two omnidirectional Z-Drive type propellers, plus two engines with a pulling power of 5,632 BHP and a 73-ton bollard pull.

