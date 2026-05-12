BIO-UV Group Has the Edge on Cruise Ship Ballast Water Treatment

[By: BIO-UV Group]

Water treatment specialist BIO-UV Group has confirmed the successful completion of a high-profile programme with its shipbuilding partner Chantiers de l’Atlantique to supply BIO-SEA ballast-water treatment systems to a series of five cruise ships.

The fifth vessel in the series, delivered by the Saint-Nazaire shipyard at the end of last year, was fitted out with a BIO-SEA B-Series system designed to treat flow rates of 250m3/h. The milestone project means all Chantiers de l’Atlantique-built vessels in this class now sail with BIO-SEA UV ballast-water treatment systems.

BIO-UV Group was selected to supply its B-Series BIO-SEA system due to its proven ability to deliver consistent, chemical-free ballast-water treatment across the full range of flow rates required by the sector.

Maxime Dedeurwaerder, Sales Director for BIO-UV Group’s solutions, said the completion of the five-ship programme reflects sustained confidence in UV-based water treatment technology from the cruise sector.

“Supplying ballast-water treatment systems to all 5 vessels is a significant milestone for BIO-UV Group and confirms the strength of our long-term partnership with Chantiers de l’Atlantique and this cruise brand. This class sets high expectations for environmental performance, and we are proud that our technology meets those standards consistently across the fleet,” he said.

BIO-SEA B-Series systems treat ballast water using ultraviolet light and without chemicals or active substances, ensuring ship operators and crews are compliant with IMO D-2 discharge standards while simplifying operation and maintenance. For large passenger vessels, the BIO-UV Group technology also provides predictable running costs and none of the safety, storage or neutralisation requirements associated with other types of systems.

These benefits support the operating profiles of cruise ships, which routinely conduct rapid turnarounds and call at ports with strict environmental controls, said Dedeurwaerder.

“Our UV treatment technology is increasingly being adopted by passenger ship operators, particularly cruise lines operating global itineraries, with tight turnaround schedules and extremely high hotel-load demands,” he said. “This places real pressure on onboard systems, and operators need to ensure they have an effective BWTS onboard from the outset.”

He added that the cruise segment continues to play a central role in BIO-UV Group’s long-term strategy. “The sector continues to invest in new vessels designed around sustainability and long-term operational efficiency. As such, we expect demand for robust and compact UV-based systems to continue as operators seek solutions that minimise maintenance, simplify compliance, and align with their broader environmental commitments. Where reliability, small footprint, and safety are paramount, BIO-SEA is engineered with those priorities in mind.

“The completion of several prestigious cruise ship programmes demonstrates the value of UV-based systems, especially as modern cruise fleets prepare for stricter regulations and closer scrutiny of ballast-water discharges.”