Baglietto & BIO-UV Group Ink Deal for 10 Water Ballast Treatment

Baglietto T52 line (right) and DOM 133 line yachts will feature BIO-SEA L-series ballast water treatment systems

French UV water treatment specialist BIO-UV Group has signed a major supply deal with luxury yacht builder Baglietto for several BIO-SEA ballast water treatment units for newbuild projects.

The agreement, which builds on the success of Baglietto’s BIO-SEA installations over the past two years, will see the BWTS manufacturer roll out ten BIO-SEA L01-0030 low flow systems over the next 12 months.

BIO-UV Group’s scope of supply includes five skid-mounted units for the builder’s 52m T52 line and five pre-assembled modular systems for its DOM 133 line.

Each ballast water treatment system, designed to treat flow rates up to 30m3/h, will be delivered with a yacht-standard white finish.

The yard’s technicians will carry out the installation work, with the BWTS manufacturer’s Napoli-based certified service partner Tefin Marine Electronics Service Network, which will also be responsible for the commissioning of each system.

A key requirement was that each modular BIO-SEA unit was supplied compact and pre-assembled prior to delivery for installation simplicity, explained Maxime Dedeurwaerder, Business Unit Director, BIO-UV Group’s maritime division.

“Our BIO-SEA engineering and design team was able to quickly adapt the system to meet the customer’s technical requirements and the limited space available in the machinery rooms,” he said.

Each BIO-SEA L-series is made from high quality marine components, is chlorine/chemical-free, and combines mechanical filtration with the right UV dose disinfection to provide yacht owners with one of the most ecologically safe ballast water management solutions available.

Camille Cosson, Manager of BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group’s yachts division, said: “For the low flow rates typical of this market, UV technology is widely considered the best way of protecting the sensitive marine ecosystem from non-indigenous invasive species.

“For super- and mega-yacht builders like Baglietto, another advantage is that the BIO-SEA L-series is very easy to install, operate and maintain. And with a 1.36m2 footprint it fits quite easily in engine rooms.”

Commenting on the work scope, Gianfranco Catanese, Sales and Service partner at Tefin, said: “For yacht builders committed to protecting our seas and oceans with state-of-the-art technology, BIO-SEA is the prefect ballast water treatment solution. This yacht builder has been very pleased with the robustness and small footprint of the units we have previously installed and commissioned and BIO-UV Group’s lead time perfectly matched Baglietto’s build schedules.”

Following the Covid pandemic demand for luxury yachts has seen a resurgence with the market expected to record CAGR of approximately 8% over the 2020-2025 period.

