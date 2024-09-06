Avikus & DNV Join on First Type Approval for Autonomous Navigation at SMM

[By: Avikus]

Avikus, a leading innovator in autonomous navigation technology, and DNV, the world’s leading classification society, have officially announced their collaboration on the development and approval of autonomous vessel systems. The two companies commemorated their partnership with a ceremony held at the DNV stand during SMM 2024, one of the maritime industry's most prestigious trade events.

This collaboration is a significant step forward as Avikus progresses through DNV’s System Qualification process for their autonomous navigation system, HiNAS Control, under DNV-CG-0264 and relevant international standards. The system is undergoing rigorous evaluation to ensure it meets DNV’s rules, including class guidelines and the forthcoming class notations. The goal is to achieve the world’s first Type Approval of its kind by the end of this year, setting a new global standard in the maritime industry.

“We are excited to be working towards the first Type Approval for autonomous navigation solutions under DNV’s regulations,” said Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. “As this is a world-first initiative, we are navigating unexpected challenges, but our close collaboration is establishing verification standards and methodologies. This milestone is significant for both DNV, which is at the forefront of setting international standards for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), and Avikus, which is advancing and commercializing autonomous navigation technology. Avikus will continue to support DNV’s efforts and collaborate across various areas to further develop and approve this technology.”

“DNV is proud to present this statement in recognition of Avikus,” said Jarle Coll Blomhoff, Head of Digital Ship Systems at DNV. “It is important to further develop, test and explore digitalization and autonomy, and we are happy that Avikus has chosen DNV as the classification partner for this innovative project. We are very much looking forward to continuing the journey together, as the HiNAS Control system now moves into the testing phase.”

The HiNAS Control system is a standard specification for all HD Hyundai new builds, and so far, the order book has more than 170 sets. The system integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion to merge data from various navigation tools and augmented reality (AR) to assist navigators. This technology enables ships to autonomously avoid collisions while maintaining optimal routes and speeds, thereby reducing navigator fatigue and contributing to safer voyages, better fuel efficiency, and fewer maritime accidents and emissions.

The ceremony underscores the commitment of both Avikus and DNV to driving maritime safety and innovation through the development of autonomous technologies. This collaboration is expected to pave the way for broader adoption of autonomous systems in the maritime industry, contributing to safer and more efficient shipping operations.