AUVSI Cascade Chapter Presents Spring Symposium 2022

Tugs & Salvage

In a ceremony at Sector Houston-Galveston on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Air Force honored a deceased airman who helped save three people from a rip current. On May 2, 2021, Senior Airman Elijah Posana was swimming about 100 yards off Surfside Beach, Texas with three of his cousins when a rip current pulled them all away from shore. Posana and his cousin Ethan told their two younger relatives to swim parallel to the beach, and they...