AUVSI Cascade Chapter Presents Spring Symposium 2022
Spring Symposium 2022 MAY 25TH through MAY 26TH
The Marcus Whitman Hotel
Walla Walla, Washington
24TH | VIP Networking Party
25TH | Symposium/Networking Social
26TH | Symposium
From Land, Sea, and Air, Autonomous Systems are In Demand!
- Hear about the innovations and opportunities in uncrewed systems all in one place. Subject matter experts include a great range of applications, from the latest in ocean USVs to BVLOS delivery UAVs, to the advancements with robotics in agriculture and other industries, what’s new with sensors, and the diverse use of uncrewed systems with first responders.
- Attend and learn about innovative products that drive technological progress.
- Hear directly from a diverse group of panelists using the latest in UAS technology.
- Back by popular demand is the B to B Forum for identifying opportunities between suppliers and vendors.
- Network with representatives from industry, government and academia.
PRESENTED BY: ASSOCIATION OF UNMANNED VEHICLES SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL
www.CascadeAUVSI.org
