AUVSI Cascade Chapter Presents Spring Symposium 2022

Published Apr 27, 2022 11:46 AM by The Maritime Executive

Spring Symposium 2022 MAY 25TH through MAY 26TH  
The Marcus Whitman Hotel 
Walla Walla, Washington 

24TH | VIP Networking Party 
25TH | Symposium/Networking Social 
26TH | Symposium 

From Land, Sea, and Air, Autonomous Systems are In Demand! 

  • Hear about the innovations and opportunities in uncrewed systems all in  one place. Subject matter experts include a great range of applications, from  the latest in ocean USVs to BVLOS delivery UAVs, to the advancements with  robotics in agriculture and other industries, what’s new with sensors, and  the diverse use of uncrewed systems with first responders.  
  • Attend and learn about innovative products that drive technological  progress. 
  • Hear directly from a diverse group of panelists using the latest in UAS  technology. 
  • Back by popular demand is the B to B Forum for identifying opportunities  between suppliers and vendors. 
  • Network with representatives from industry, government and academia.

PRESENTED BY: ASSOCIATION OF UNMANNED VEHICLES SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL 

www.CascadeAUVSI.org 
 

