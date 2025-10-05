Autonomous Vessel Navigation System Verified by ABS

[By: ABS]

ABS awarded a statement of compliance certificate to AVIKUS Co., Ltd., for the fuel-saving verification framework that AVIKUS has developed for HiNAS Control, an autonomous navigation system.

ABS joined AVIKUS, shipping company HMM Co., Ltd., and the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry in a project to assess the fuel-saving potential of the navigation system by analyzing ship performance data from vessels with HiNAS Control installed. A verification framework was developed by AVIKUS to predict potential fuel savings in general vessel operations. ABS reviewed the framework based on existing international standards.

The HiNAS Control system provides vessels with suggested optimal route and speed data and also automatically controls steering and RPMs that enable route tracking, collision avoidance and fuel savings. ABS reviewed the installation of the system based on ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions.

“Autonomous technologies are not isolated products but fully integrated within vessel infrastructure and the result of numerous advancements in a wide variety of mechanisms including sensors, imaging, connectivity, machine learning and more. When used in vessel operations, autonomous functions have the potential to increase safety, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve performance,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

“Securing ABS verification is a critical milestone, but it is more than a certificate—it is data-driven proof that AI-powered autonomy is a powerful lever for decarbonization and operational efficiency for the industry. A 4 to 5 percent fuel savings is not an incremental improvement; for a global fleet, it represents a fundamental shift in profitability and environmental compliance. We are proud to partner with industry leaders like HMM, ABS, and the Liberian Registry to commercialize this transformative capability and define the future of maritime logistics,” said Dohyeong Lim, CEO of AVIKUS.

“At HMM, our operational philosophy is clear: strengthening our core competitiveness is the foundation of customer trust. The adoption of advanced autonomous technology is a strategic imperative, not an option, and is part of the transformation and innovation required to become a global top-tier shipping company. This joint initiative with AVIKUS provides a tangible tool to enhance service reliability and profitability, which reinforces our market position and accelerates our commitment to a sustainable, decarbonized future,” said Wonhyok Choi, CEO of HMM.

“The Liberian Registry is proud to support this impactful joint initiative between AVIKUS, HMM, ABS, and our Administration. By issuing a Factual Statement for the HiNAS voyage optimization system, we affirm its alignment with international standards for energy savings verification and congratulate the stakeholders on the successful outcome. This collaboration underscores our commitment to maritime innovation, improved vessel efficiency, and meaningful contributions to industry decarbonization,” said Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, Innovation & Regulatory Affairs, Liberian Registry.

