Austal USA Names Gene Miller as President

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA today announced that Gene Miller has been chosen as the company’s president, effective immediately. Miller has served as interim president since February 16, 2026, following the planned retirement of former president Michelle Kruger. His selection follows a comprehensive three-month search conducted by the company’s Board of Managers.

Miller’s career spans more than three decades in naval architecture and shipbuilding. Prior to joining Austal USA as chief operating officer in 2024, he held senior leadership roles across the industry. At Ingalls Shipbuilding, he served as director for amphibious ship programs. Before that, Miller spent more than 20 years at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, serving in a variety of engineering, operational and program management leadership roles before rising to vice president of programs and planning. Miller is a graduate of Webb Institute and MIT.

“Gene’s selection reflects our confidence in the leadership team we have built and the direction Austal is moving toward,” said Austal USA Chairman of the Board of Managers Chris Chadwick. “Since stepping into the interim role in February, he has demonstrated the qualities we have been looking for: operational discipline, a commitment to the workforce and the ability to deliver results. He has the relationships and strategic clarity to carry Austal USA’s momentum forward at a critical moment for our industry and for national defense. We are in a strong position for what comes next, and Gene is the right leader to take us there.”

As president, Miller will lead a team of more than 3,500 shipbuilding professionals across Austal USA’s operations in Mobile, Washington D.C., San Diego and various Virginia locations. He will oversee all aspects of the company’s ship and submarine module manufacturing and development of autonomous sea-ready technologies. He inherits a program portfolio that has grown significantly in recent years and a next-generation shipyard well-positioned for the work ahead.

“I am honored by the Board’s confidence and energized by what this team has built together,” said Miller. “Austal USA’s greatest strength is its workforce, and everything we do as a leadership team is in service to the men and women who show up every day to build ships that defend this nation. I am committed to growing this company, investing in our people and delivering on the promise of what Austal USA is capable of.”

To learn more about Austal USA’s mission and programs, visit www.austalusa.com.