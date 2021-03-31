Austal USA Depends on ZF Marine for U.S. Navy's EPF Program

By The Maritime Executive 03-31-2021

By:ZF Marine

ZF Marine takes great pride in its support of the U.S. government, providing the highest quality products and service to keep vessels running with optimal performance. ZF was therefore thrilled to hear that on February 26, the U.S. Navy awarded Austal USA a $235 million contract for hull #15 in the highly successful Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel (EPF) program. This new variant will include enhanced medical capabilities to increase the vessel’s operational reach. The vessel will again be powered by quad ZF 60000 NR2H transmissions mated to MTU engines for an impressive top speed of 43 knots. ZF has proudly supplied transmissions to Austal USA for EPF vessels 1-14 and cannot wait to get started on #15!

