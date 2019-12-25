Armstrong Marine Selected to Build Hat Island Ferry

By The Maritime Executive 12-24-2019 10:37:00

Boatbuilder Armstrong Marine USA has been selected to construct a custom passenger ferry for the community of Hat Island, Washington. The 49-passenger USCG Subchapter T vessel features a galley, head, Northern Lights 9kW generator, Garmin/NMEA electronics package, and PA system. Vessel completion is slated for Fall, 2020.

The 45’ x 18’ 4” semi-displacement catamaran is designed with shaft & wheel propulsion powered by twin Cummins QSL9 405hp engines and SeaStar EPS electronic steering. A ZF CruiseCommand system provides superior vessel control from the raised pilothouse or second station forward. Two bow thrusters and aluminum push knees with rubber fendering ease repeated mooring.

Two passenger gates at the bow plus a side door aft expedite the boarding process. Additional exterior customizations include 12 deck tie-down points and an aluminum davit (500 lb. SWL) for cargo transport.

Inside the full width main cabin, cushioned bench seating accommodates passengers. Multiple lockers and overhead bins store luggage. The galley includes microwave and refrigerator along with additional storage shelving to ensure supplies are well stocked. Heat and A/C keep the cabin comfortable year-round. The head is accessed from the aft deck.

Charlie Crane, Armstrong Marine USA Sales & Marketing Director, commented on the contract award, “Over the last two years, we’ve focused on taking our passenger vessels to the next level with thoughtful designs that improve not only safety and serviceability, but also the comfort and experience of each passenger. These changes are evident in the Hat Island Ferry; by closely collaborating with project stakeholders, we’ve designed a vessel that will be uniquely well-suited to their community’s needs.”

Hat Island is a small, private island community in Snohomish County, Washington. The island is nestled in Possession Sound between Everett, Whidbey, and Camano Islands and operates a weekly ferry schedule to and from the Port of Everett. It's residents' requirements are reflected in the ferry design which received widespread community approval.

